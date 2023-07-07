Rapid City construction continues to boom

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In June, Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 249 building permits. So far this year, the City has issued 1,353 building permits, surpassing $215.9 million dollars in valuation for the first half of the year.

June’s permit valuation was the second-highest June total in six years, largely due to four issued permits with a value of more than $1 million each.

”We’re seeing probably fewer building permits number-wise, but we’re seeing higher value, so what does that mean? That means that we’re seeing more apartment complexes being built larger projects, so higher value type permits that are coming in because they’re they’re bigger projects,” said Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says that this year’s building permits for single-family homes and apartment complexes remain strong.

