Non-profit organization hopes to make international trade easier for Rushmore state businesses

The STEP program helps small businesses obtain grants and reach customers in international markets.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new nonprofit organization is hoping to make it easier for businesses in the Rushmore state to work with international markets.

Strider Bikes started in Rapid City in 2006, and after years of hard work, the company was able to start selling overseas.

“One of our first big distributors was Japan, and a gentleman wanted his son to ride. So he found it on E-Bay, bought one, got it in Japan, loved it and contacted Ryan ‘hey i want to sell these things over here’. So that was really the first big step into international sales,” said Kent Jacobs, product design manager for Strider Bikes.

Now a non-profit group wants to help other business make that leap.

South Dakota Trade administers the state trade expansion program, or STEP. The program helps small businesses obtain grants and reach customers in international markets.

“Well with any business it’s always difficult to get funding to take steps like that. The education on that, opening doors to distribution, and with the grant, the funding will help too. Any type of program like that is going to be a good thing, because it’s always a learning experience,” continued Jacobs.

The South Dakota Trade website offers everything from education to international trade consulting and can connect small business owners with other industry leaders.

