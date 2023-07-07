Keith and Kate do the Black Hills Round Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s not every day that the Black Hills Round Up comes to town, but when it does, it is a staple piece for the Northern Hills community.

The rodeo takes place over 5 days, but the specialty act, Bobby Kurr, is a surprise talent that no one saw coming - including him.

Kate Robinson and Keith Grant spent some time behind the scenes to see what it takes to be a specialty rider, and it isn’t easy.

Since his start in 2014, Kurr has won 4 Act of the Year awards and has no plans to slow down, hoping to get his 5th title at the end of the year.

“Last year you won your fourth act of the year award, alright so are we, has that already passed? Can we do that again this year? We could! We could. We crossing our fingers? Well of course,” says Kurr.

Keith and Kate got a look into some of the tricks of the trade, from the way he trains his horses on the road to his 1936 Chevvy he designed himself that allows for a horse to sit shotgun.

“Well yeah that’s a 1936 Chevrolet, I transformed it into what it is I didn’t set out to be a rodeo act. It just happened because of the Mustang Makeover, and YouTube and video, people started calling me, so I’ve only been doing pro rodeo since 2014.,” Kurr finished.

Kurr didn’t intend on professional rodeo but now he looks forward to the roar of the crowds every time he performs, even doing so while defeating cancer. Kurr spends his time on the road with his wife and their 3 dogs, not forgetting the countless horses they have in tow.

