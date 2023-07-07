Grandstand event lineup unveiled for the 2023 Wyoming state fair

(Wyoming States Fair)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOUGLAS, Wyo. (KOTA) - The Wyoming State Fair, an eagerly anticipated annual event celebrating the state’s rich agricultural heritage, is proud to announce its thrilling grandstand event lineup for 2023.

From heart-pounding rodeo action to exhilarating races and the beloved Demolition Derby, this year’s lineup promises memorable experiences for fairgoers of all ages.

On Tuesday, August 15, at 5:30 p.m., experience The Ranch Rodeo Returns! Kicking off the fair with a nod to tradition, spectators can witness the incredible skills of Wyoming’s ranch cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the much-awaited return of the Ranch Rodeo. Prepare for an evening of adrenaline-fueled action!

On Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m., ride through the PRCA Rodeo and Military Appreciation: Join us for an evening of patriotism and rodeo excellence as we pay tribute to the military. Before the PRCA Rodeo, enjoy a special military appreciation preshow.

On Thursday, August 17, at 7 p.m., are you Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night and World Champion Mutton Bustin’: Support a worthy cause by joining us for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, funds raised from a chinks auction will go directly to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Experience the thrill of the World Champion Mutton Bustin’ preshow, followed by the PRCA Rodeo. On Thursday night we will also crown the next Miss Rodeo Wyoming.

On Friday, August 18, at 6 p.m., win $10,000 Figure 8 Races: Get ready for the excitement of the newest addition to this year’s lineup - the $10,000 Figure 8 Races! Witness skilled drivers maneuvering at high speeds through the challenging course, showcasing their agility and determination to avoid a collision.

On Saturday, August 19, at 6 p.m., experience the Demolition Derby: For four decades, the Demolition Derby has been an audience favorite, and this year is no exception. Presented by the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department, fairgoers can anticipate a smashing hit as cars collide in a thrilling display of automotive mayhem.

