Getting chocolate decorating down to a science

Whether you like dark, white, or milk chocolate, Friday is the day to indulge in a sweet treat.
Whether you like dark, white, or milk chocolate, Friday is the day to indulge in a sweet treat.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When life gives you lemons, throw them back and demand chocolate, because who wouldn’t want this sweet snack on World Chocolate Day?

While people all over the world indulge in some delicious treats, there’s a certain science to making many of the chocolate snacks we know so well.

Nova Ross, a local chocolatier says it takes precision and time to make sure her chocolate looks and tastes good.

It starts with the crystallization point, which makes her delicacy one we won’t forget.

“You can’t pull that look off without tempering chocolate properly. We call that the tempering process because we have to add solid chocolate to that, to then bring it down to said crystallization point. And that’s like I mentioned really key in making sure we get that nice shiny coating on the outside,” said Ross, who works at Mostly Chocolates.

Finding the perfect temperature can keep chocolate from melting on your fingers.

