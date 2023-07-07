Duane Sierra pleads not guilty on murder charges

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with with the alternative first and second degree murder was arraigned in court Thursday.

Duane Sierra, 21, is charged with killing 26-year-old Serena Spider in May of 2023.

The two charges are in the alternative, meaning Sierra can only be charged with one or the other. Sierra pleaded not guilty to both charges

If convicted of first degree murder, he could face the death penalty. He faces life in prison if found guilty of second degree murder.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March toward justice sign
Native Americans “March for Justice” in Rapid City
Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
State prison offender passes away in prison
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism started
Firework fire extinguish
Rapid City Fire Department had a busy 4th of July

Latest News

Highway 385 pic
How one highway repair could cost lives
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Rapid City seeks organizations for community development grants
Rapid City construction continues to boom
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.
Bagola sentenced for murder