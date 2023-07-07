Bagola sentenced for murder

Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.(KSFY)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s life in prison for a Pine Ridge man convicted in a December 2019 murder in Pine Ridge. 30-year old Colton Bagola was convicted in October of first degree murder and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the shooting death of 30-year old Sloane Bull Bear.

Thursday, District Judge Jeffrey Viken gave Bagola the mandatory sentence of life plus ten years for the two convictions. Bagola spoke to the court, saying, “My hands are clean. I was set up and framed.” He added, “God knows I am innocent in my heart and my life.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen said Bagola “Needed to kill someone in his drug-induced meth state of mind.” Bull Bear’s sister called Bagola a coward and told him to “Take some responsibility for your actions.” Bagola said they plan to appeal the verdict in the case.

