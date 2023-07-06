SDCF grants BIG program funds to expand Pine Ridge Reservation housing organization

SDCF grants funds to expand Pine Ridge Reservation housing organization, Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial Receives $100K.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Community Foundation’s “Beyond Idea Grant Program” has provided more than $600,000 to seven non-profit organizations across the state, with around $300,000 going to three non-profits in western South Dakota.

Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial, LLC, is one of the organizations getting $100,000. The vision of the group is to create safe and affordable housing opportunities for all of the districts on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The money will provide a way for the non-profit to expand its home buyer readiness classes and test its community support network with potential homeowners on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“We’re hoping to reach out to each district at least once if not a couple of times, and just, you know, of the project, 175 homeowners and whatever, we’re hoping to reach their families too,” said Mazaska education and housing specialist Amanda Standing Bear.

For more information about Mazaska and its mission to work with the people of the Pine Ridge Reservation, head to the Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial website.

