Protected bird family appear safe after firework show

A family of ospreys appears safe after the holiday.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have an update to a story from Monday, a protected bird that found itself too close to a fireworks show in Rapid City.

Ospreys have been federally protected since the 1970′s, and one family of birds has a nest on the Executive Golf Course by Founders Park.

The firework shows at the golf course caused some challenges for the birds, as they could have been hit, or the babies could have fallen out of the nest.

However, after checking on the birds Wednesday, we learned they are safe, not injured, and to our knowledge, the baby birds are still in the nest.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
NDN Collective president is accused of assault from 2022
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
The march is planned to start on Kansas City Street and East Boulevard.
NDN Collective plans peaceful march for July 4
March toward justice sign
Native Americans “March for Justice” in Rapid City

Latest News

A discussion took place in Rapid City about the collaboration between the National Endowment...
“11 million dollars in 5 years” Chair of National Endowment for the Arts visits Rapid City
Lower level of building
Lack of building permit concerns Spearfish flood victims
DDI pic
Rapid City welcomes it’s first diverging diamond interchange
Mazaska will use the funds to help reach more people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and learn...
SDCF grants BIG program funds to expand Pine Ridge Reservation housing organization
On July fourth, Ben & Jerry's ice cream posted on Twitter a post that would spark controversy.
Ice cream meltdown: Ben and Jerry’s controversial land return