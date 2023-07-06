Lack of building permit concerns Spearfish flood victims

Spearfish flooding
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flooding in Spearfish last month forced some residents out of their homes, and today, there’s concern a Black Hills Disaster Relief company that’s been helping with the clean-up process might not have a building permit.

One Oak Apartments resident has expressed concerns about the absence of a visible work permit notice on the building’s main door. He remains skeptical due to an incident where the company responsible for pulling up carpet and repairing flood damage did not wear face masks while performing their duties.

“I have not seen one, and they’re in the city. Since then, we’ve called five or six people to get answers, but nobody has informed us yet. I’m just trying to clarify whether it’s something that’s real or not. I’m just trying to squash rumors so that we can move forward, we don’t want to move backward,” said Oak Apartment tenant Tim Toavs.

According to the city of Spearfish, the work completed so far by Mustang Disaster Cleanup did not require a building permit. However, a permit would be necessary if the company reconstructs the property.

“So we would work with them on getting a permit. If there was not a permit issued, again, we’re dealing with a kind of an emergency situation. So we’ll work with folks. The work that has to be done immediately. Obviously, it has to be done for safety standards and safety reasons,” said City of Spearfish Planning Director Marlo Kapsa.

Wednesday, July 5, is the last day for lower-level tenants at the Oak Apartments to evacuate their homes.

