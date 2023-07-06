KOTA Cares - Nemo community works to repair beloved community hall

NEMO, S.D. (KOTA) - Living in a rural area comes with the heightened risk of social isolation, that’s why community halls act as a hub for people to come together and socialize with neighbors they might not see every day.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we head to Nemo. The town has less than 600 people, and they are working together to repair what they call a historic piece of their community.

”It’s kind of like the heart and soul of the community,” says Gary Phillips, treasurer for the Nemo Volunteer Fire Department, of the community hall.

Built in the late 1950′s the Nemo Community Hall stands as a source of pride for residents.

Originally built to house the town’s Volunteer Fire Department, the building is now used to host community events.

Now, after years of wear and tear, the hall needs some costly repairs.

“It’s mostly the exterior siding. It’s wood and it’s original, there’s a lot of rot and warping of the logs or wood, I should say the boards. And so, we need to replace those,” added Phillips.

The repairs are estimated at close to $100,000. To help raise money the community is hosting an auction.

With more than 70 items to auction off, the event features both a silent and live portion.

“There are so many items that people from our community have donated and also from people in our community that have asked businesses and other people to donate. And we got some pretty amazing items that we decided hey let’s have a live auction,” said Heidi Keough, one of the coordinators for the fundraiser.

“We’re going to have good food, we’re going to have good music, lots and lots of good people and we’re all getting together to support a good cause. So, we are super excited,” said Mark Nelson, a member of Noise in the Barn, the band performing at the event.

The fundraiser will be July 8 with a free dinner and concert by Noise in the Barn starting at 6 p.m. The auction will follow.

Additionally, if you can’t attend the event in person, you can still join by following the Nemo Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook and participating in Saturday’s live auction.

