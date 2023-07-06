Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police

A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.(West Haven Police Department)
By Kristina Russo and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have finally identified a woman whose remains were found 44 years ago thanks to DNA and genealogy testing.

The West Haven Police Department said the skeletal remains of a woman were found in April 1979 on what was then the New Haven Water Company property located off Derby Avenue in West Haven.

The woman was known as Jane Doe for 44 years.

On Thursday, police announced that the woman’s remains were identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott, also known as “Sally” by her family. She was born Aug. 3, 1940 in Manhattan, New York.

With Abbott now properly identified, a preliminary investigation was conducted with police revealing that she was 29 years old when she disappeared from New Haven in July 1970.

Officials said the investigation into Abbott’s death did not provide any definitive conclusions as to her manner and cause of death.

Authorities said her cause of death will remain undetermined.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to Abbott is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-937-3905.

