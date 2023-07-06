Cooking with Eric - Sauteed Asparagus

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whether an accompaniment to a steak or just a quick weeknight treat, this sauteed asparagus makes asparagus interesting again.

Start by sautéing 1 1/4 lbs (1 bunch) asparagus, tough ends trimmed in a skillet over medium-high with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Be sure to arrange the asparagus in one layer in the skillet. Turn occasionally and cook until golden and almost tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Turn heat to low; add 1 tablespoon butter, 2 cloves garlic, minced, and a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Immediately transfer to a serving place.

Just before serving, squeeze the juice from one lemon half over the asparagus and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

