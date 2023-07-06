Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell has unveiled Monster Cookie Dough just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is now available in both the half-gallon and pint-size options.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March toward justice sign
Native Americans “March for Justice” in Rapid City
Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
State prison offender passes away in prison
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism started
Bob Pullock, St. Martin's Village legendary wood whittler.
88-year-old’s whittling hobby blossoms into stunning collection

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
Taylor Swift fan's disguise goes viral
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
In a frame grab from video a mural of Aretha Franklin is seen in Detroit on June 15, 2023. Five...
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death