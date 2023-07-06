“11 million dollars in 5 years” Chair of National Endowment for the Arts visits Rapid City

A discussion took place in Rapid City about the collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts and the Dhal Arts Center focusing on South Dakota.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Maria Rosario Jackson, Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) was joined by other Rapid City art leaders at the Dhal Arts Center which is home to the Rapid City Arts Council.

According to the Dahl Arts Center website, The Rapid City Arts Council’s mission is to champion inclusive, innovative, and inspiring arts opportunities for the communities they serve.

The collaboration of The National Endowment of Arts and the Dahl Arts Center has made it possible for artists in Rapid City and surrounding areas to be recognized.

Jackson spoke to a series of art-based organizations including Suzie Cappa Art Center, Racing Magpie, The Black Hills Playhouse, and many more.

“Some see the arts are extra, but it’s woven into the fabric of our daily lived experiences,” Jackson said. ”I think that the most powerful arts and cultures are actually inextricable from other things that we hold as important. Whether it be education, housing, or employment or so many of the other areas.”

Rapid City Art Council’s Executive Director, Jacqui Dietrich said this opportunity to gather and discuss how to support the arts community is vital for growth.

“This is incredibly important for our community because, in the past five years, the National Endowment for the Arts has provided $11 million dollars in funding for art projects here in our state,” Dietrich said.

Maria Rosario Jackson will be meeting with community members at the Pine Ridge Reservation on Thursday, July 6, and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation on Friday, July 7.

