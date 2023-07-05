Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism started

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jury trial started today for a Rapid City man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump.

Lucian Celestine is charged with threat of felony terrorism for the incident that occurred in June 2020.

The state started its opening statements by explaining the charges, then going on to say that if Celestine wasn’t serious about harming Trump, he wouldn’t have bought a gun and more than 5 boxes of ammo.

The defense countered by saying that Celestine didn’t want to hurt anyone and that he warned officers about the voices in his head, and what they wanted him to do.

The state’s first witness was an employee with the FBI at the time of the incident. He brought a recording of a September 2019 phone call that involved Celestine and an FBI agent.

In the almost 30-minute phone call, Celestine states he wants to kill rapists, and says the former president is a rapist. On the recording, when asked if Celestine is going to kill Trump, he responds with the quote, “I don’t want to, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Celestine continued to say in the phone call that he has a strong urge to kill rapists, but it would be a lot of work to kill the former President, and that he wouldn’t want to assassinate someone in front of children.

In mid-June 2020, Celestine attempted to purchase a sniper rifle from someone online, however, the seller ended up reporting Celestine to the police. The seller said the whole transaction felt rushed, and that Celestine didn’t want to take the appropriate steps, including a background check, to get the gun transferred to his name.

The day ended with testimony from a deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy assisted two members of the secret service in searching Celestine’s residence. A sniper rifle and 8 boxes of ammo were found, with the ammo being described as an expanding round. The deputy explained that the expanding round is designed to maximize trauma when the bullet comes in contact with the target.

The trial is expected to finish tomorrow, and if convicted, Celestine could face up to 25 years in prison.

