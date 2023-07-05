Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the 40s for many.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop through middle of the day and afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe. The primary threats will be large hail, 2″ in diameter or larger, and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out across northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota.

Storms will develop around 2-4 p.m. near the Big Horns and Black Hills. The severe threat will linger through the evening hours with storms moving out of the area from 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday evening.

Afternoon storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and even into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for afternoon highs. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny, too with temperatures in the 80s for many. We fall back into the 70s going into the middle of next week with afternoon storms possible.

