Rapid City Fire Department had a busy 4th of July

While the cool and rainy weather may have dampened some Fourth of July celebrations, the RCPD and RCFD were busy answering calls for service.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the cool & rainy weather may have dampened some Fourth of July celebrations, the Rapid City Police and Fire Departments were busy answering calls for service.

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to more than 250 calls on July 4 related to damage or concern caused by fireworks. The calls ranged from simple grass fires to small structure fires. None of these calls were serious.

The RCFD wants to remind everyone to be careful when setting-off fireworks and to choose a safe and legal place. The division fire chief for Rapid City Fire Department says disposing of fireworks can be just as important as using them safely.

”If you are going to shoot fireworks make sure you’re taking the time to make sure they’re extinguished. After you’ve shot ‘em make sure they’re cool and place them in a bucket of water for 12-24 hours. Just to make sure that when you throw them away in either a trash can or a dumpster that we’re not gonna experience any fires in those containers,” said Brian Povandra.

The public has until July 9th to legally shoot off their fireworks in Pennington County.

