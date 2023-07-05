Rain or shine the Piedmont Independence Day parade goes on

37th annual Piedmont Parade goes on despite a rainy day.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.D. (KOTA) - The cool and rainy weather didn’t stop one community in KOTA Territory from showing their patriotic spirit.

People gathered in Piedmont to enjoy the 37th annual Independence Day parade, hosted by the Piedmont Valley American Legion Post 311. This year’s parade theme was “Freedom rings true, under the Red, White, and Blue.”

Spectators lined the streets, showing their pride for the USA!

“I think it’s all about community. So, Piedmont is a very small town here in the Piedmont Valley, we have Summerset and Black Hawk, as well as some other residential areas. We have people come in with floats from Rapid City, Sturgis as well, so it’s all about community,” said Regan McClurkin, one of the organizers for the parade.

This year’s parade had more than 60 floats and 30 classic cars.

