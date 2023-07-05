Harding County Community Foundation places AED units around county

Beth Massa - SDCF, Kelli Doll - HCCF discuss their goals for the community on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harding County Community Foundation (HCCF) is the newest community taking on a South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) challenge.

THE SDCF challenge gives communities $50,000 after raising $200,000. The HCCF got its start after a married couple from Harding County committed $100,000. These funds can be used for anything the community foundation sees fit, whether with schools or other non-profits.

Right now, HCCF has raised $133,000 and you can help them reach their $200,000 goal. On July 22 at the Camp Crook Community Center, you can donate to the community foundation. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Shindig’s Grilling Rig will cook food for a free-will donation. Along with a bounce castle for the kids and a beer garden for adults 21 and over. There will be a live auction at 7 p.m., followed by the Bronc Hight band’s beat.

Kelli Doll with the HCCF, says at the event the foundation will announce its first grant - 10 AED units.

