Downtown Ambassadors help visitors take their trip to the next level

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tourism is big business and with millions of dollars on the line, it’s key that visitors have a positive experience. One way Rapid City is encouraging that is with its Downtown Ambassador program.

“Best job ever,” said Marian Gates, a second-year ambassador.

As an ambassador Gates connects with visitors, offering advice and suggestions to help make their trip unforgettable while learning about different parts of the country.

“Mostly I walk up and down the streets, talk to strangers. I talk to about 70 people a day and I just visit with them, ask them first if they have questions, and then ask them if I can help them. I find out where they’re from, what they’re doing, why they’re here,” added Gates on what her day-to-day ambassador duties are.

Gates says she has talked with people from 47 states and 16 countries.

According to Visit Rapid City, last year 3.8 million people traveled to Rapid City, with visitors generating more than 700 million dollars for the local economy.

Callie Meyer, executive director for Downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square says that the program has helped people feel more comfortable within the city.

“We found that having them on the streets makes our visitors and even our locals who maybe don’t come downtown that often feel very safe and comfortable,” said Meyer. Having just a very approachable resource for them has been really successful for people coming downtown, staying downtown, telling people to come back.”

If you’re looking to say hello to a Downtown Ambassador, people can find them from East Boulevard to West Boulevard and from the Monument to Saint Joseph St, Monday-Saturday.

To sign up to become an ambassador reach out to info@mainstreetsquarerc.com.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.