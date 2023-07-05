Cooler then normal temperatures again today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see partly cloudy skies today. A few showers will be possible around the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Highs will be in the 60s for many with a few near 70° on the South Dakota plains. These temperatures are still well below normal for this time of year: normally, we should be in the 80s for highs.

Our next chance for strong to severe Thunderstorms will be late Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. We will start off with some morning sunshine, but clouds and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s Friday and over the weekend with afternoon storm chances expected.

A warmer, drier, more July-like weather pattern arrives next week. Highs will be back into the 80s Monday through Wednesday, at least.

