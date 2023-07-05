Celebrate this Independence Day responsibly

Drunk driving deaths become more likely during holidays.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 2023, Money Geek forecasts that on this Independence Day, there is a 77% higher chance that someone will be getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

Driving with a BAC of .08 is illegal in South Dakota, which is the equivalent of four to five drinks.

Alcohol can cause someone to have decreased self-control, loss of concentration, judgment, and muscle coordination.

“If you’re going to a Fourth of July celebration, make sure that you have a designated driver. Or you have some sort of ride in place for you, so you’re not drinking and driving,” said Lieutenant David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Forbes in 2020, 34.8% of traffic deaths in South Dakota were caused by an intoxicated driver.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
NDN Collective president is accused of assault from 2022
Redwood side shot
Spearfish residents face apartment termination
The march is planned to start on Kansas City Street and East Boulevard.
NDN Collective plans peaceful march for July 4

Latest News

Firework clean-up in Rapid City, SD
After the last firework has been lit, clean up is required
Marian Gates has worked as an ambassador for two years connecting with hundreds of visitors.
Downtown Ambassadors help visitors take their trip to the next level
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate our country's Independence Day.
Rain or shine the Piedmont Independence Day parade goes on
Downtown ambassador helping people
Downtown ambassadors and what they do