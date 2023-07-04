Unseasonably cool 4th of July this year!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This Fourth of July is going to be a chilly one! High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. The coldest Independence Day in downtown Rapid City was 60° all the way back in 1915. This year the forecast is calling for 66°, which would tie it for the third coldest on record. Isolated showers and storms are possible through the day, but should start to wind down by the evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many for the evening hours, so have some warm clothing for any firework shows you plan on attending.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible over the hills. Thursday will be another day to watch closely as severe thunderstorms are possible with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Afternoon storm chances continue Friday and into the weekend with temperatures holding steady in the 70s.

There are signs next week could be more July-like some 80s returning then.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
The City of Sturgis is still in planning stages
Sturgis continues planning for exciting Adventure Park
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Rapid City Forecast
A risk of severe weather late today and tonight.

Latest News

Fourth of July could be one of the coolest on record
Rapid City Forecast
A risk of severe weather late today and tonight.
Severe weather is possible for Monday afternoon
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Sunny skies will change to stormy and cool conditions for the start of the work week