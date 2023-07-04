Staying cool Wednesday with severe weather returning Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected to linger through the night. A few showers are expected to return closer to morning for eastern Wyoming and southwestern South Dakota. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many overnight.

Off and on cloud cover continues Wednesday. A few showers will be possible around the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Highs will be in the 60s for many with a few near 70° on the South Dakota plains.

Our next chance for strong to severe Thunderstorms will be Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. We will start off with some morning sunshine, but clouds and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s Friday and over the weekend with afternoon storm chances expected.

