Spearfish residents face apartment termination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The recent heavy rain in Spearfish has left some living in the “Oak and Redwood Apartments” without a place to stay. With social media circulating a rumor that residents were being evicted, we spoke to clean-up volunteers to find out more.

The flooding happened around two weeks ago when a rainstorm hit Spearfish hard. The storm left the lower levels of the Oak and Redwood Apartments damaged in some cases, and unlivable in others. With the tenants of these buildings being primarily elderly, it left many wondering where they will go.

“So what they did with the tenants they did what they call a termination, not an eviction and I know some people have had some misunderstandings on that. From what I’ve gotten out of it they do the termination it’s not a sting on their rental history and that allows them to be on the top of the list so they can get into subsidized housing,” said Bridget Dalton, a volunteer in the community.

Although this doesn’t guarantee any of these affected people a place to stay, it does make it more likely that they will be able to find housing moving forward.

One person who has been helping to move things from these apartments feels this whole process could have been better communicated to the tenants.

“So speaking with some of the residents, I was told several different things from they never heard from anybody to they tried to contact management and couldn’t get ahold of anybody for up to two or three days after it happened. They were all just kinda left to fend for themselves and luckily the community is really great,” said Dustie Clements, another volunteer in the community.

She says the community stepped up to the task of helping these people move from their homes to somewhere in the interim. Clements says ideally the terminations would have been communicated right away.

“I think it would have been really important to get people in to the units to talk to the residents and find out exactly what they need… let them know exactly what’s happening. And even if you say I don’t know exactly what’s gonna happen but this is what we know so far that would be a huge help for people in the future,” said Clements.

These apartments will not be available to move in for at least a few months. This means that most of these residents will need to find a new place to live in the meantime. Those interested in volunteering to help can show up any time at either the Redwood or Oak Apartments in Spearfish. Those interested in donating to help those displaced can go here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.