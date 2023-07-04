Rapid City’s hydrant party: fun-filled community gathering

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of Rapid City emergency medical services usually only get to meet people on the worst day of their lives. Still, on Monday, some of those first responders had the chance to meet the public under less stressful circumstances by opening up a fire hydrant.

During the summer, getting your kids to go outside could be a challenge, especially with technology nowadays, but for Rapid City, hosting a fire hydrant party is just one way to get those younger community members engaged.

“Just to get them out of the house. Have mom and dad and Grama Grandpa babysitters; it just gets them to burn some energy off and, like I said, to meet different people as well,” Rapid City parks & recreation specialist Lindsey Myers.

Along with getting those kids to burn energy, the fire hydrant party is another way to show them that in the future, if they decide to pursue a career in an EM field, they would also be allowed to have just as much fun.

“Just to kind of show that ‘Hey, even if you want to become a firefighter or even a police officer, you can still have fun’,” said Myers.

That message of having fun is also reciprocated by the EM servicemen and women.

“The only time people see us is in bad situations or when something is not quite going right. So, we want to get out there and have that connection with the community, especially the younger people in the community. Show them we’re normal people and not to be scared of us. We like to have fun as much as they do,” explained Rapid City Fire Department Station 4 firefighter Wade Waugh.

The day is not only meant for the kids; all ages are encouraged to go in order to relax and take a break from the hardships of life for a bit.

“Just to have fun, I mean, there’s always a lot going on; you can get busy with work, life, whatever, but it’s never too busy or too old, as you saw all of us out there playing. So, take some time and have some fun,” said Waugh.

The next fire hydrant party will be at College Park on July 14, with the last hydrant party taking place at LaCroix Park on August 11.

