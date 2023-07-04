A protected bird family could be at risk this Fourth of July

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we get ready to watch fireworks in Rapid City, a bird protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, also known as MBTA, could find itself in the line of fire.

Osprey, or fish hawks, were endangered in the 1970′s due to pesticides in their food resulting in the severe thinning of their eggshells. Those pesticides were banned, and numbers of the protected bird have been gradually increasing.

But now, an annual firework show at the Executive Golf Course, could put a family of birds nested on the course, in danger.

”It doesn’t seem like we’re protecting these birds at all. It seems like we’re just hoping the mom and dad don’t freak out and get hit by one of the explosions, or the babies don’t get scared and jump out. So you’re just hoping and praying, just doesn’t seem very logical with a protected species,” said a concerned citizen.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, any person or group that violates or fails to comply with provisions and regulations of the MBTA, can be guilty of a misdemeanor, which has a maximum-fine of up to $10,000.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.