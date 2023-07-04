A protected bird family could be at risk this Fourth of July

Osprey Bird in Rapid City, SD
Osprey Bird in Rapid City, SD(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we get ready to watch fireworks in Rapid City, a bird protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, also known as MBTA, could find itself in the line of fire.

Osprey, or fish hawks, were endangered in the 1970′s due to pesticides in their food resulting in the severe thinning of their eggshells. Those pesticides were banned, and numbers of the protected bird have been gradually increasing.

But now, an annual firework show at the Executive Golf Course, could put a family of birds nested on the course, in danger.

”It doesn’t seem like we’re protecting these birds at all. It seems like we’re just hoping the mom and dad don’t freak out and get hit by one of the explosions, or the babies don’t get scared and jump out. So you’re just hoping and praying, just doesn’t seem very logical with a protected species,” said a concerned citizen.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, any person or group that violates or fails to comply with provisions and regulations of the MBTA, can be guilty of a misdemeanor, which has a maximum-fine of up to $10,000.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The Moses-Saunders dam in Massena turned into a classroom Friday for Clarkson University...
Native American artists in South Dakota travel new paths to prosperity
USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Mount Rushmore

Latest News

Staff prepares at Sturgis Meals on Wheels location for Fourth of July.
Meals on Wheels revs up for Independence Day
The march is planned to start on Kansas City Street and East Boulevard.
NDN Collective plans peaceful march for July 4
Vehicle Pedestrian Crash
The City of Sturgis is still in planning stages
Sturgis continues planning for exciting Adventure Park