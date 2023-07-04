NDN Collective president is accused of assault from 2022

Prosecutors say the timing is not political.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - CEO and President of NDN Collective, Nick Tilsen, recently had a warrant of arrest after an incident that happened in June of 2022.

Tilsen is charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of a public officer, after allegedly attempting to put the officer in fear of imminent serious bodily harm, and by threatening to use violence to hinder official actions.

“It certainly looks like this is calculated given Mr. Tilsen’s involvement in NDN Collective and given the fact that we know NDN Collective is going to be protesting tomorrow on the Fourth of July. It really is just a coincidence, no one is above the law, Mr. Tilsen committed this crime, we activated the warrant just like we would for anyone else. He’s not anyone special, and were going to treat him just like we would anyone else,” said Pennington County States Attorney Lara Roetzel.

The aggravated assault charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, and a $50,000 fine.

This charge came a year late due to a previous charge that happened in 2020. In 2020, Tilsen was arrested for robbery during the protest at Mount Rushmore. That case was handed over to the Minnehaha County States Attorneys office, due to some issues between Pennington County States Attorney’s Office and Tilsen himself, explained Roetzel.

In 2022 Tilsen was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and obstructing a public officer, and due to the previous case still being in Minnehaha County, this charge was also sent to them. When the robbery case concluded, Minnehaha sent the assault charge back to Pennington in December of 2022.

Roetzel is unsure why Vargo didn’t pursue the charge back then, but when she came to office, she looked into it and reached out to the victim, to ask if he wanted to continue to press charges. Due to the victim being in boot camp at the time, she was unable to get a hold of him until last week. After getting in contact with the former officer, he said he wanted to continue with the charges, and the warrant went through last week.

Tilsen was being held on a cash only bond of $5,000, however he is no longer in custody.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle hits pedestrian in Rapid City
Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
The City of Sturgis is still in planning stages
Sturgis continues planning for exciting Adventure Park
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The Moses-Saunders dam in Massena turned into a classroom Friday for Clarkson University...
Native American artists in South Dakota travel new paths to prosperity

Latest News

NDN Collective plans peaceful march for July 4
Community comes together for hydrant party
Law enforcement warns against drunk driving
NDN Collective CEO arrested ahead of planned protest