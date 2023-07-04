NDN Collective plans peaceful march for July 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - NDN Collective, which is an indigenous-based organization, stated on their website that “The March Toward Justice is being planned by a diverse coalition of organizations and grassroots people who call Rapid City home, and are collaborating to publicly call out the continued violence of police against Indigenous people.”

Norma Rendon, one of the speakers stated she wanted to emphasize the March Tuesday will be peaceful, and is to showcase unity, equity, awareness, and respect.

There were recent concerns from Rapid City Mayor Steven Allender that the event could create a “public safety hazard.” Allender also stated that the group has not applied for any permits.

However, Sunny Red Bear, NDN action network organizer said they don’t plan on filing one.

“For one a permit is not a law it’s a policy. It’s used for parades and celebrations, this is not a celebration, this is direct action. And we didn’t file a permit for a reason, we didn’t need to, this is our land,” said Red Bear.

According to NDNCollective.org some of the demands they want to get from the march are ending the killing of Indigenous people by the police, release of all body cam footage, removal of school resource officers, and third-party investigations of the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday the march will start at 4 p.m. and Red Bear said they just plan on marching around the block.

“We want to stand in a good way, we believe that’s the only way forward, is through prayer, through community, through standing together in a collective way, in a good way. That’s the values and principles that we hold as Lakota, as Ingenious people is to do things in a good way, and that’s what we’re going to be doing tomorrow,” said Red Bear.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.