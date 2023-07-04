The great hot dog debate: what flavor combo is best?

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Fourth of July upon us many at the news station are wondering, how do you like your hot dog?

It’s been a topic of hot debate for many years but we wanted to find a consensus in the community. Should the grilled dog be topped with a simple ketchup and mustard combo or should it be more? One person in the area says his combo is all he needs.

“Just got in the habit of having ‘em with the mustard and then started adding some sauerkraut and I really liked that. So from then on I just said relish or stuff like that or ketchup. *spits* Can’t stand it,” said Jay Frye.

The Fourth of July presents the perfect opportunity to test out a new flavor combination, or you can just stick with what you know tastes great.

