Fourth of July could be one of the coolest on record

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe thunderstorms will end around midnight or just after. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a couple of lingering showers or storms. Lows will be in the 50s for many.

The Fourth of July is going to be a chilly one! High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. The coldest Independence Day in downtown Rapid City was 60° all the way back in 1915. This year the forecast is calling for 64°, which would tie it for the second coldest on record with 1921. Isolated showers and storms are possible through the day, but should start to wind down by the evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many for the evening hours, so have some warm clothing for any firework shows you plan on attending.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible over the hills. Thursday will be another day to watch closely as severe thunderstorms are possible with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Afternoon storm chances continue Friday and into the weekend with temperatures holding steady in the 70s.

