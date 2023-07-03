USAFA Class of 2023 celebrates historic diversity

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) class of 2023 is the most diverse in history. While celebrating the most diverse class in USAFA history, 2023 also marks the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act and the 75th Anniversary of President Truman’s Executive Order Integrating the Armed Forces.

You can get a taste of the USAFA band on July 3 at Mt. Rushmore at 8 p.m. or July 4 in Sheridan, Wyo. at the Kendrick Park Bandshell at 7:30 p.m.

The band honors inspires, and connects the Air Force through the power of music to the military and beyond.

Follow this link to learn more about the USAFA band.

