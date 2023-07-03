Take a journey through the Black Hill by train

The 1880 train offer passengers one-way and round trips from Hill City to Keystone.
The 1880 train offer passengers one-way and round trips from Hill City to Keystone.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Calling all passengers to board the 1880 train and take a ride across one of America’s oldest and still active tourist railroads.

Black Hills Central Railroad was established in 1957 with the goal to bring steam locomotives back to the Black Hills.

66 years later the railroad still stands as people can take a step back in time to experience what train rides were like in the days of steam travel.

The train offers one-way and round trips from Hill City and Keystone, serving more than 800 passengers a day.

“We’re all that’s left of railroads here in the Black Hills. So, there were almost 400 some miles worth of small logging and mining railroads in the interior of the Black Hills and this 10-mile stretch that we operate is all that’s been preserved to date,” said Nate Anderson, business operations manager for Black Hills Central Railroad.

Black Hills Central Railroad is open from May to December. To view the train schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

