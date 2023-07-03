Sturgis continues planning for exciting Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis continues to pursue its plans for an adventure park, and discussions to take out amenities of the project to align with the budget of $5.5 million.

However there was an issue with the city’s budget, the cost of building those concepts turned out to be more than $10 million for each one.

“So the original budget that the council had set forth was $5.5 million. Some of our initial designs came back from the developer or exceeded that budget. In the original contract, there were a number of items that were listed that said they had to be in the design. That’s what increased the cost,” said Sturgis director of Public Works Rick Bush.

Bush, who oversees the project, highlighted the need for a revised agreement that’ll help determine what can be built within the budget. He also reminded the aquatics committee that the project is still in the early stages, and the vision for the park will become more apparent as the city moves forward.

“Probably in the next few weeks, we’ll see a revised concept from the developers that the council will get to look at and choose and make a determination, this is a project that will span over the next several years,” said Bush.

The City of Sturgis will continue to move forward with the projects.

