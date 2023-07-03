A risk of severe weather late today and tonight.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An active weather day today as a cold front moves south and a strong upper level disturbance moves in from the northwest.

Scattered thunderstorms this morning will move northeast and dissipate. But another round of severe storms be possible late this afternoon near and north of the Black Hills. These storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado over the west-central South Dakota plains.

Another round of severe storms is likely tonight as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. Hail and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Much cooler than normal temperatures arrive for the 4th of July with highs in the 60s. We might see some record low high temperatures. Areas of showers and isolated thundershowers are likely, ending by evening, though.

Wednesday looks drier, but more showers and storms are in the forecast later this week into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made following stabbing death in Pennington County
The Moses-Saunders dam in Massena turned into a classroom Friday for Clarkson University...
Native American artists in South Dakota travel new paths to prosperity
USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Mount Rushmore
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village

Latest News

Severe weather is possible for Monday afternoon
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Sunny skies will change to stormy and cool conditions for the start of the work week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning warm and dry this weekend.
Showers and storms Friday, but warmer and mostly dry this weekend