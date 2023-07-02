Sunny skies will change to stormy and cool conditions for the start of the work week

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight we will see a few passing clouds with lows in the 50s to low 60. Tomorrow will start off sunny and warm with highs mostly in the 80s to low 90s. A general chance for thunderstorms will be in place as a chance for thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon mostly between the hours of 2 pm-10 pm.

That chance for thunderstorms will continue into Monday as a Marginal chance for strong thunderstorms is already in place for areas north of Pennington County South Dakota, the outlook area extends all the way into Sheridan County and Montana. Temperatures will start to cool as we head into the start of the work week, Monday will Will still mostly be in the 80s, but temperatures will take a steep dive into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday with the chances of thunderstorms and showers persisting until the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village
Mayor Steve Allender issues public safety letter before an upcoming protest.
Allender issues public safety warning in advance of upcoming protest
Offender Brandon Comes Flying in custody
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning warm and dry this weekend.
Showers and storms Friday, but warmer and mostly dry this weekend
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
More storms today and Friday then a warm and dry weekend.
More storms expected to end the week