Severe weather is possible for Monday afternoon

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect lows to fall into the 50s to 60s this evening with lightly breezy conditions and a few lingering showers possible.

Monday highs climb back into the 80s to 90s for most winds will be easterly and breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Severe Weather Alert Day For Monday:

A slight risk, or a 2 out of 5 risk, has been issued by the SPC for areas along and north of the I-90 corridor with the area for the slight risk extending to just east of Sheridan County in Wyoming and up to Carter County in Montana.

The main threats will be large hail (2″ or larger) and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour will be likely. Localized flash flooding could also be a possibility with storms capable of producing torrential rainfall and the possibility of a few tornadoes can not be ruled out. The storms will look to start up around 1 in the afternoon and could go until the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see a general risk or a 0 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day and possibly into the evening. Temperatures will be significantly cooler and in the 60s to 70s. Wednesday looks to be our coolest day with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms lingering into the end of the week

