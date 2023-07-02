Combating the workforce decline

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2020, the pandemic affected many businesses across the nation which also impacted the workforce.

In 2022, more than 50 million people quit their jobs.

To help get them back to work Job Corps is a free self-paced program that offers eligible 16-to-24-year-olds free schooling in a trade.

The program is open enrollment and people can apply at any time.

“If you want to give roughly a year of your life and really earn a career path for the rest of your future, for your family, and again almost all of our graduates are directly connected to job by the time they graduate,” said Jesse Casterson, supervisory program specialist, Job Corps National office.

According to the Washington Post, Job Corps has a 70 percent success rate but 30 percent drop out within the first three months of enrolling.

Job Corps is also hiring for staff support.

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village
Mayor Steve Allender issues public safety letter before an upcoming protest.
Allender issues public safety warning in advance of upcoming protest
Offender Brandon Comes Flying in custody
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1
USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Mount Rushmore

Latest News

USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Mount Rushmore
It is ideal to leave your animals inside with the radio or TV on.
Protect your furry friends this Independence Day
Open for permit lease holders
More spaces available at downtown Rapid City parking garage
Inspired by her love of reading, Kristy Bussey created Bookin It', a mobile book store.
Mobile bookstore rides into Rapid City