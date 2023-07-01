Protect your furry friends this Independence Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - July 4, is a day to celebrate America with fireworks and to honor the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

However, with the sounds of random explosions, strong odor, and lighting up the sky, this could be a trigger for your furry friends.

Animals have more reactive senses and may show you they’re scared.

Dogs will most likely have their ears pointed back ... their tail tucked between their legs and could start panting.

To ease your animals’ fears there are options.

“Another thing is you know speaking with your vet, maybe getting possible medication that could help out. Keeping things close by them that they like, like their favorite toys, their favorite treats, and their favorite bed. Items of clothing that smell like you to kind of keep them, you know, a little bit less anxious, it kind of helps them out to let them know you’re there and you’re going to be with them the whole time,” said KP Davidson, animal control officer.

If you see an animal running around it is advised to call animal control to ensure it gets home safely.

It is also encouraged to make sure they are microchipped.

This also helps them get back to their owner.

