Volunteers needed to support flood-affected individuals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been six days since flooding hit Spearfish, and some people are still dealing with the aftermath.

Since the weekend of the flood, people have been working hard to clean up and assist those who have been affected. However, as the days passed, the mayor of Spearfish realized that many people were still facing challenges and required additional support.

Currently, the city is seeking volunteers to clean up areas impacted by the storm, including people who need to leave their homes.

“Moving people from those other apartments...they’ll either be relocated in a short-term emergency center at the high school, or many of them have also been located with family, and we’ve been able to replace other facilities and other apartments. So it’s an ongoing process and it’s a challenge,” said Spearfish Mayor John Senden.

An application process for volunteers has been established to assist people needing help.

Catholic Social Service application (KOTA/KEVN)

“It’s probably going to be moving into a long-term recovery situation. Within the first week, we kind of already missed the first 48 to 72 hours, but now we’re looking at a week, and it’s probably going to look at this might take a week and a half to two months to have full closure of people getting back into their lives,” said Community Outreach Director Dominique Tigert.

Twenty people have already signed up to volunteer, and if you still wish to help, you can call the 211 Helpline Center to get involved.

“We are -- finally after the whole week -- now (have) some really good help now, and so we’re starting to recover,” said Tim Toavs, who lives at Oak Apartments.

