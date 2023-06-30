More spaces available at downtown Rapid City parking garage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With parking issues and construction in downtown Rapid City, it’s no wonder that drivers might be a little annoyed.

But relief is coming as progress has been made on the parking garage, giving leaseholders access to the upper levels of the ramp.

On Friday evening, the first floor of the parking structure will be available for public parking, while the second and third levels will once again be accessible exclusively to those with leased parking passes.

Opening sections of the parking ramp also opens more on-street parking for visitors.

“So, you know what that does, is it will bring those employees back into the ramp which, you know, we had alternate parking for them. But it wasn’t, obviously, wasn’t as convenient as this. So, you know, just bringing them back in will open up the parking that they are currently in,” said Rapid City’s Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson.

According to the City of Rapid City, parking in the leased spaces on the second and third levels of the structure requires a permit between 7 AM-5 PM, Monday through Friday. However, outside of those hours, the parking is open to the public and free of charge.

Upper level parking lot (KOTA/KEVN)

“There will still be work going on in different areas throughout the parking ramp, and we will, you know, barricade those areas and do some detouring around those areas in order to keep everyone safe,” said Johnson.

Friday, the west stairwell on the Sixth Street side will open to the public as work continues on the east stairwell.

The parking lot will be completed in late fall.

