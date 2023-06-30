Life saving opperation expands in Hot Springs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every second counts after an accident.

When in a rural area the location may be difficult or too far away to access by vehicle. After going into service on June 7 in Hot Springs, the Black Hills Life Flight provides emergency air medical services to Fall River County and the Black Hills area patients needing specialized care.

“We can bring ICU Quality care to them by air and get them to the facilities they need to be in a much faster fashion,” says Bob Kross, a flight nurse from Black Hills Life Flight.

Black Hills Life Flight services South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana during missions. Highly trained medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions to significantly improve patient outcomes. These interventions include providing advanced trauma care such as blood product administration, advanced airway intervention, cardiac/hemodynamic monitoring, ventilator management, vasoactive medication administration and titration, and advanced surgical procedures.

For one mother and registered nurse who used to fly with life flight, their services saved her daughter’s life after their two children crashed on a rural stretch of highway in South Dakota.

According to Heather Brehmer, an RN, and former Life Flight Nurse, the story began on Father’s Day when she and her husband were waiting for their children to meet them in Angostura. When Brehmer received a phone call from an unknown number. On the other end was a paramedic, ”Your daughters just got into a wreck.” Brehmer asked where they were, and how could she get to them. The paramedic said, “Mile marker 57 ma’am.” To which Brehmer responded, “Are you in Nebraska or South Dakota?”

Brehmer told her husband to start driving, and they ended up being the third on the scene of the crash, after seeing her daughter Brehmer knew something was wrong.

As Hot Springs ambulance service showed up BH life flight was dispatched. Taking Heather’s young daughter to Rapid City.

“After we got to Rapid City we found she was seriously sick, she had a frontal brain bleed, injuries like little bleeds all over in her brain, and she had a stroke.” These were only a few of the many life-threatening injuries that Brehmer’s daughter had.

After Brehmer’s daughter was stabilized, she continues, “Twenty-four hours later she was shipped to Denver Children’s Hospital, again by Black Hills life flight. If it weren’t for Black Hills Life Flight I honestly don’t think she would be alive today.”

Heather added that many years after the accident her daughter has made a full recovery and just welcomed a child into the world.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.