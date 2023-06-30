Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Prosecco Soup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold fruit soups were common in the South back in the day. And there’s no reason not to enjoy them today - either as an afternoon treat, or as a beginning to an elegant meal. Or, in this case, a dessert!

Start by tossing a pound of chopped fresh strawberries with 1 cup Prosecco (if kids are going to enjoy this soup, use a non-alcoholic bubbly, club soda or ginger ale), 2 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Also add 2 tablespoons sugar. Stir, cover and refrigerate for an hour or so to macerate the berries.

Pour mixture into a blender and blend until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup of the puree, then add 3/4 cup vanilla yogurt to the remaining puree and blend until smooth.

Serve in an elegant dish or small bowl, drizzled with the reserved puree. You could garnish with a slice of strawberry or more fresh tarragon.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.