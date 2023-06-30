Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Prosecco Soup

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold fruit soups were common in the South back in the day. And there’s no reason not to enjoy them today - either as an afternoon treat, or as a beginning to an elegant meal. Or, in this case, a dessert!

Start by tossing a pound of chopped fresh strawberries with 1 cup Prosecco (if kids are going to enjoy this soup, use a non-alcoholic bubbly, club soda or ginger ale), 2 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Also add 2 tablespoons sugar. Stir, cover and refrigerate for an hour or so to macerate the berries.

Pour mixture into a blender and blend until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup of the puree, then add 3/4 cup vanilla yogurt to the remaining puree and blend until smooth.

Serve in an elegant dish or small bowl, drizzled with the reserved puree. You could garnish with a slice of strawberry or more fresh tarragon.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1
Miranda O'Bryan 76th Miss South Dakota.
Road to Miss America began 6 years ago for Miss South Dakota
Aggravated assault conviction puts man in prison without parole
The updates are expected to start next year and continue until 2026.
Canyon Lake neighborhood will soon see updates

Latest News

A somewhat unusual take on carne asada - but it's delicious!
Grilling with Eric - Citrus Carne Asada
What a great way to use yogurt to make a delicious appetizer!
Sheridan Cooks - “Dream” Cheese
Tastes like enchilads but nothing to roll up.
Cooking with Eric - Firecracker Casserole
An easy and delicious custard pie perfect with an afternoon cup of tea or coffee.
Sheridan Cooks - Buttermilk Chess Pie