Update: Victim identified in fatal Brown County crash

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FREDERICK, S.D. (KOTA) - A Long Lake, S.D. man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a fatal crash south of Frederick, S.D.

Based on initial reports of the crash, it appears that Chad Muckey from Ellendale, N.D. was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup heading south on U.S. Highway 281. Meanwhile, Willard Goeshel from Long Lake, S.D. was driving a 2015 Buick Lacrosse northbound on U.S. Highway 281. At the intersection where the Buick was turning left onto S.D. Highway 10, it turned in front of the Ford pickup, resulting in a head-on collision. The vehicles eventually came to a stop in the southwest ditch of the intersection.

Goeshel, 85, died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Muckey, 40, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

