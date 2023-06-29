Showers and storms Friday, but warmer and mostly dry this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times tonight, mainly across western South Dakota. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s for many.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Friday as showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the area. Moisture will taper off Friday evening and skies will clear up.

Saturday will be sunny for much of the area. An isolated shower or storm will be possible over the Black Hills, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area.

Sunday will be even warmer as many climb into the 80s. A few spots could flirt with the 90s! Plenty of sunshine is expected once again, but an isolated afternoon storms could develop over the Black Hills.

Monday is warm with highs in the 80s for many. Afternoon storms will be possible. Cooler temperatures return for the Fourth of July with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will remain similar for much of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely much of next week, too.

