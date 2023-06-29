Pine Ridge grocery store gets a new campaign to incentivize people to eat healthier

Pine Ridge grocery
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Buche’s grocery store here in Pine Ridge was one of only a hundred stores in the United States picked for the Add Milk incentive.

How the program works is when families purchase Skim or 1% milk, they receive money back to buy healthy food. The project was created in 2018 to bring milk back into more American’s diets.

“Milk is powerful, nutritionally it’s powerful, it helps fill up those bellies, we also know that American kids aren’t drinking enough milk so what we are trying to do in congress is just have some innovative programs that encourage people to put that milk in the refrigerator and drink it,” Representative Dusty Johnson said.

The program is usually for people who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but Buche Foods covered the cost so everyone in Pine Ridge is able to take advantage of this incentive.

“Coming from a place where every dollar counts, you know this is very important because a lot of families struggle and so to be able to provide them with extra money to feed their family healthy food is very important,” Anna Halverson, Pass Creek Sioux Tribal Council representative said.

Buche’s is also honoring veterans the last Wednesday of every month by giving them a free ten pound tube of ground beef, as well as celebrating the elders in the community with free $20 gift cards to the store.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda O'Bryan 76th Miss South Dakota.
Road to Miss America began 6 years ago for Miss South Dakota
Pactola drowning victim identified
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
The effects of the Friday night flood in Spearfish are still being felt throughout the 1215 Oak...
Spearfish senior residents struggle after devastating flooding damage
A man's body was recovered Saturday night from Pactola Reservoir.
Drowning victim’s body recovered from Pactola Reservoir

Latest News

Ceremony at Wounded Knee massacre site for passing of the land protection bill
Representative Johnson attends ceremony celebrating the passing of Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act
Man who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter receives his sentence
Again
More storms to end the week
Rapid City Regional Airport is looking to break records