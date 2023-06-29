KOTA Cares: Hope Center works to provided services to those experiencing homelessness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, nearly 500 people are experiencing homelessness in Rapid City. This number has grown by almost 10 percent from last year’s count.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we spotlight the Hope Center and its vision of building bridges out of poverty.

The Hope Center was established about 12 years ago in the Rapid City community to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

The Hope Center is not a shelter or a food bank. Instead, the non-profit offers unique services such as a message center and free on-site laundry.

“When we were first established it was to help fill in some of the gaps that were identified during those years and now there is more services available in Rapid City. And we provide other wrap-around services such as a mailbox for folks to send and receive their personal mail,” said Melanie Timm, executive director of the Hope Center.

On average more than 200 guests were served a day at the Hope Center last year and as that number continues to grow Timm says a bigger building is needed.

While a location for the new facility has been found, there need to be major renovations before the non-profit relocates.

“Right now, it’s basically an empty shell, pretty much everything needs to be done, all the plumbing, all the electrical, a new roof, added Timm on the work that needs to be done inside the building.” We are hopeful that space can be modified to be very useful for what we need it for but it’s going to take some time and a lot of money that we do not have just yet.”

In addition to monetary donations, you can find a list of items the Hope Center needs at their location by clicking the link here.

