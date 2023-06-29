Its not ballet or jazz, its clog dancing

Clogging, involves people using their feet as instruments to create different rhythms and sounds.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While some people spend their summer days relaxing by the pool, members of the Black Hills in Motion Cloggers trade their flip-flops for clogs.

Clogging, a folk dance that started in the mid-1700′s, involves people using their feet as instruments to create different rhythms and sounds.

And while clogging isn’t as popular as it once was, steppers at Black Hills in Motion Cloggers are working to keep the traditional dance alive.

Director Kayla Gahagan started the studio nearly 16 years ago and says it’s been fun to watch her students grow.

“We started as really a beginner studio and now we offer beginner, intermediate, advanced and so, dancers really have the space to progress here,” said Gahagan on her dancer’s learning journey.

Jolene Geary, assistant director also adds “It’s a dance that you can do no matter what your age, you don’t have to know how to have any rhythm if you were afraid of that, you don’t need to because we teach all of that. So, it’s really a timeless activity.”

If you’re interested in learning the traditional dance, Black Hills in Motion Cloggers have beginner classes starting this fall.

