Black Hills Energy announces state leadership appointments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Energy recently announced changes within the company’s South Dakota leadership team and appointed a new vice president overseeing operations in South Dakota and Wyoming.

Wes Ashton has been promoted to vice president of South Dakota and Wyoming Utilities and Michael Pogany has been promoted to General Manager of South Dakota Electric Operations.

“These changes position the company with highly skilled, tenured, and energized leaders committed to serving the needs of our customers and communities while driving operational efficiencies and growth within our expansive eight-state service territory,” said Marne Jones, Black Hills Energy’s senior vice president of utilities.

“Wes’s appointment to vice president of South Dakota and Wyoming Utilities is a natural progression in his leadership journey at Black Hills Energy and reflective of his deep commitment to our customers, our employees, and our communities,” said Jones. “In this expanded leadership role, Wes will be responsible for the company’s operational, business, and financial objectives while creating customer-focused solutions that position the company for long-term growth. He brings 17 years of Black Hills Energy experience to the role, having served most recently as the company’s vice president of Customer Experience.” Wes has served in utility leadership roles in Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, and Arkansas during his career with Black Hills Energy. Wes serves on the boards of the United Way of the Black Hills and Catholic Social Services in Rapid City

The General Managers are responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the business, ensuring the safety of employees, customers, and the system, executing capital projects, and achieving operational excellence. They are promoted by the company’s state operations directors who possess the necessary skills and qualifications for the role.

“Michael’s new role as General Manager reflects his strong track record of leadership and his commitment to guide our teams as they work safely each day to serve the needs of our customers,” said Jones. “Michael has been an integral part of our team for over 15 years and will continue to drive excellence within every aspect of our business.” Michael is a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines and is a professional engineer in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado. Michael serves on the boards for Westhills Village and Downtown Rapid City. Michael is excited to take on this leadership role and further serve Black Hills Energy customers and communities.

“As we mark this leadership transition in South Dakota, I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to Marc Eyre who will be relocating to Fayetteville, AR and has been promoted to vice president of Arkansas and Kansas Utilities,” said Jones. “We are grateful to Marc for his visionary leadership and passion for service and know he will lead with the same excellence in Arkansas and Kansas.”

